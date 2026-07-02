Man City in contact with Real Madrid midfielder after losing Tonali race

Manchester City’s midfield rebuild may not be finished yet, with Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga now emerging as a major name on their summer radar.



According to Marca, City have held talks over a possible move for the 23-year-old France international, who could be allowed to leave the Bernabeu for around €60m.

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Real Madrid are currently reshaping their squad under Jose Mourinho, and Camavinga’s future has become uncertain despite his obvious talent and experience at the highest level.

City have already agreed a huge £116m deal to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, as reported by The Times.

However, that does not appear to have ended their search for another midfielder.

Camavinga joins midfield shortlist at Man City

City’s interest in Camavinga makes sense when looking at the bigger picture.

Enzo Maresca is preparing for his first season in charge and clearly wants more energy, control and tactical flexibility in midfield.

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Anderson gives City Premier League power and ball-carrying ability, but Camavinga would bring something different.

He is press-resistant, athletic, left-footed and capable of playing as a No.6, No.8 or even at left-back if needed. That versatility is exactly the kind of quality City usually value.

Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali had also been linked with City, but he now appears closer to joining Tottenham.

Lille teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi has also been on City’s radar, showing that the club are looking at both established stars and long-term prospects.

Why the Frenchman could be a smart signing for City

Camavinga would be a very exciting signing for Man City if the €60m figure is accurate.

In the current market, that price feels reasonable for a player of his age, pedigree and technical profile.

The only question is whether Real Madrid are truly ready to let him go.

Camavinga has had difficult moments, but he remains one of the most talented midfielders in Europe.

For City, this would be a clever move. Anderson may be the statement signing, but Camavinga could be the one who gives Maresca’s midfield the balance and elegance it needs.

If City can pull this off, their rebuild would start to look seriously powerful.

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