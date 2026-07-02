Ismaila Sarr celebrates scoring for Senegal against Belgium at the World Cup 2026 (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer move for Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr, who has been in superb form for Senegal at this summer’s 2026 World Cup.

The 28-year-old will unfortunately not be able to add to his tally of four goals and one assist in four matches at the tournament, with Belgium staging a dramatic late comeback to knock them out in yesterday’s last 32 tie.

Sarr had scored for Senegal as they went 2-0 up against the Belgians, but the Palace forward will now be heading home.

And according to a report from TEAMtalk, a transfer could be on the agenda as Man United show an interest in the former Watford man.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Ismaila Sarr is an underrated gem who’d be a great signing for Manchester United

In all honesty, it’s surprising it’s taken this long to see more serious transfer gossip involving Sarr, who has been superb during his time at Palace.

Having also previously impressed in spells at Watford and Marseille, Sarr has occasionally looked like he could be close to joining that elite bracket, even if he’s perhaps just fallen short.

Still, with 21 goals in all competitions for Palace in the season just gone, Sarr has been remarkably consistent and perhaps showing signs of being a bit of a late bloomer as he now looks to be in the best form of his career.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Capable of playing out wide or up front, Sarr looks like he could strengthen this United squad, giving manager Michael Carrick more depth behind his current front three of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo.

It also looks like the Senegal international would be a good fit in a similar way to Cunha and Mbeumo, who also both arrived at Old Trafford after impressing at mid-table Premier League clubs.

That experience at Palace could make it easier for Sarr to adapt quickly at MUFC and make the kind of impact they’d need.

With Senegal’s World Cup now over, it will be interesting to see if United can start work on this potential deal quite quickly.