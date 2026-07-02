Nicolas Jackson in action for Senegal against France at the World Cup (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Nicolas Jackson is now returning to Chelsea from his loan spell at Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga giants will not be taking up the option to sign Jackson permanently after a disappointing season spent at the Allianz Arena in 2025/26.

Jackson hadn’t been particularly impressive at Chelsea prior to his loan at Bayern, and it quickly became quite obvious that he wouldn’t be playing regularly in Vincent Kompany’s side.

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We’ve previously reported on Chelsea looking for buyers for Jackson, with some Premier League interest in the Senegal international.

See below as Romano has now confirmed that Jackson is heading back to Stamford Bridge, with the Blues to decide on his future…

?? FC Bayern confirm Nico Jackson returns to Chelsea with immediate effect after buy clause not triggered. Bayern decided months ago, see the €50m buy option as too expensive despite Kompany happy with Nico. Chelsea will now decide on his future. pic.twitter.com/zX4JLWKMVK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2026

“FC Bayern confirm Nico Jackson returns to Chelsea with immediate effect after buy clause not triggered. Bayern decided months ago, see the €50m buy option as too expensive despite Kompany happy with Nico. Chelsea will now decide on his future,” Romano posted on X.

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Nicolas Jackson to seal Premier League transfer?

Our sources have previously told us about Jackson being likely to have interest from other Premier League clubs this summer, such as Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Everton.

The 25-year-old has not yet decided on a next move, but now that it’s been confirmed he has no chance of staying at Bayern, we could perhaps see things develop quickly.

Jackson has also been at the World Cup with the Senegalese national team, but their exit at the hands of Belgium yesterday could also allow him more time to start thinking about a transfer.

The case for Chelsea keeping Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea might do well to consider keeping Jackson as a backup striker behind Joao Pedro.

Liam Delap proved very poor in his first season with CFC, and it seems bizarre to try and argue that he could be a better option than Jackson to provide competition to Pedro.

If Chelsea can instead find anyone to take Delap off their hands, there’s surely still a role for Jackson to play at the club next season.