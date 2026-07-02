Not Rogers: Arteta driving Arsenal move for Aston Villa starter valued at £60m

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Arsenal are considering a move for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, but their interest remains at an early stage as Mikel Arteta’s side continue to prioritise attacking reinforcements.



According to The Telegraph, Konsa is on Arsenal’s radar as the Gunners assess defensive options this summer.

The 27-year-old has become one of Villa’s most reliable players and is currently valued at around £60m by the Midlands club.

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Arsenal’s situation is complicated by their strong interest in Konsa’s Aston Villa and England team-mate Morgan Rogers.

Rogers has been one of Arsenal’s top attacking targets this summer, but Villa’s huge valuation has already made that deal difficult.

Adding Konsa into the conversation could make negotiations with Villa even more delicate.

Konsa has admirers at Arsenal

Konsa’s appeal is easy to understand.

He is Premier League proven, comfortable at centre-back and right-back, and has developed into a calm, consistent defender under Unai Emery.

That versatility would be attractive to Arteta, especially with Arsenal needing depth across a long season.

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talkSPORT has reported that Arteta is driving the interest, with Konsa viewed as a player who could add quality and experience to Arsenal’s back line.

However, Villa’s £60m valuation is currently higher than Arsenal are willing to pay.

Villa are also in a strong position. They do not want to lose too many important players in one window, and selling both Rogers and Konsa to Arsenal would be a huge call.

Gunners must navigate their interest smartly

Konsa would be a very good signing for Arsenal, but only at the right price.

He is reliable, adaptable and already understands the demands of the Premier League, which would reduce the risk of the transfer.

The problem is priorities. Arsenal need attacking quality, and Rogers appears to be the bigger target.

If spending heavily on Konsa weakens their chances of signing Rogers, the club need to think carefully.

A £60m defender makes sense only if Arteta sees him as a major part of the starting plan.

Otherwise, Arsenal may be better keeping their focus on Rogers and exploring cheaper defensive alternatives.

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