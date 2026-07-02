Premier League shock manager change confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

Oliver Glasner during Crystal Palace's win at Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are set to appoint Oliver Glasner after the stunning dismissal of Vitor Pereira this morning.

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If, like us, you’ve been distracted by the World Cup, you may have forgotten some of the big plot-lines in the Premier League.

One of those was what would happen to Oliver Glasner, who had really impressed as a coach but missed out on the Chelsea, Spurs, Liverpool, Man U and Man City jobs this summer.

There were a few options on the table, especially in Europe. But nobody was expecting Nottingham Forest to be one of them. They had a manager – Vitor Pereira did a great job there in the second half of the season stabilising them and keeping them clear of relegation.

Ruthless Forest continue quest for upwards mobility

But the Tricky Trees have now sacked him, in a truly surprising mid-summer move, and appointed Glasner to replace him.

It’s a savage move from a famously ruthless owner. Glasner does have a bigger reputation than Pereira, but it’s come from left field.

Pereira will be fine, however. If he doesn’t get a job right away, he will surely snag a spot with the first team to sack a coach in relegation trouble next season.

In other news…

Nicolas Jackson is set to return to Chelsea now that the World Cup is over, and there are some big questions about his future to be answered.

In other Chelsea news, Enzo Fernandez’s agent has started making big statements to try and get his client the Real Madrid move he wants.

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