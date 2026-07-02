Real Madrid having doubts about transfer after £120m asking price put forward

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Real Madrid are increasingly pessimistic about being able to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea this summer, reports today claim.

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Despite a lot of hype through the summer so far – and despite some quotes this morning from his agent Javier Pastore which try to imply the opposite – Enzo Fernandez’s putative monster move from Chelsea to Real Madrid doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

The setup is simple – Chelsea are willing to sell, Real Madrid want to buy. Enzo is very keen on the move. That should make things simple – but the transfer fee is proving a huge issue.

The Blues paid more than £100m for the midfielder, and want at least that much back. Real Madrid, for all their riches, are baulking at those sums.

Real Madrid increasingly pessimistic about Enzo signing

According to Mario Cortegana in the Athletic today: “Fernandez is [new manager Jose] Mourinho’s favourite, but club sources have played down the likelihood of his signing. Chelsea are asking for around £120million for him.”

That’s never going to work for Madrid, who know the Argentine simply isn’t worth that much.

Pastore and Enzo can push as hard as they like, they’re going to struggle to get Chelsea’s asking price down much further. They should try not to overplay their hand, and accept they may have to bide their time.

In other news…

Chelsea are getting into gear and preparing to make a second, improved bid for a midfielder requested by Xabi Alonso.

Bournemouth are another team looking to make additions this summer, and we’ve learned to trust their scouts.

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