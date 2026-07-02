Robert Lewandowski celebrates a goal for Barcelona (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona have been battling their own accountants every summer for the past six years in a bid to continue signing players and improving their squad, but it looks as if their plight may well be at an end. While their spending will still be restricted by La Liga rules, they have reportedly made it into the ‘normal’ tier of spending in Spain.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic dramatically hit Barcelona’s finances, their wage bill costs have spiralled, and made it difficult for the Blaugrana to make large signings within La Liga’s rules. The exception being the summer of the infamous ‘economic levers’, when Barcelona sold a series of assets in order to complete deals to the tune of over €200m.

Barcelona return ‘1:1 spending rule’

The Catalan side have since been able to use only 60% of the wages and transfer fees they have brought in or saved in recent summers towards new players. Otherwise, they have been unable to register new signings, which has gotten in the way of their recruitment of Nico Williams, but most famously caused the exit of Lionel Messi. Now, Marca report that Barcelona are finally back in the 1:1 spending rule, meaning they can now spend 100% of the money they bring in from transfers or save in wages, within the current limit at least.

La Liga President on Barcelona spending

La Liga President Javier Tebas, who has often been criticised for what some feel are overly strict regulations, has also hinted that they are back in the ‘1:1 spending rule’, telling Sport that “I think [they are]. Barca should be the one to say it. We communicated it to them; they would know. I don’t know, the Financial Control Department is handling it.”

How do La Liga’s rules work?

LaLiga’s rules are in essence, simple. Clubs are allowed to spend 70% of their income on wages and transfer fees for their senior squads, and can use 100% of the money they bring in or cut from those areas. However if their spend goes above that 70% limit, marked out by LaLiga, then their capacity to register players is hindered by only being able to use 60% of the new money coming in or being saved on new players.