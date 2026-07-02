Virgil Van Dijk's Liverpool future becomes uncertain after latest development

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

AC Milan are reportedly considering an ambitious summer move for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of the new season.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan chiefs have discussed the idea internally, although the deal has already been described as complicated.

Van Dijk is now 34 and into the final year of his Liverpool contract, which naturally makes his future a topic of interest.

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There is no indication that Liverpool are actively looking to sell him. In fact, the opposite feels more likely.

With Ibrahima Konate leaving for Real Madrid and Liverpool already reshaping their centre-back department, losing Van Dijk as well would be a huge risk.

Van Dijk is seen as dream defensive signing by Milan

Milan’s interest is easy to understand. They need leadership, experience and authority at the back, and Van Dijk still offers all of that.

Even at 34, he remains one of the most respected defenders in world football because of his reading of the game, aerial dominance and calmness under pressure.

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However, the financial side is a major issue. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Van Dijk earns around €13m net per year at Liverpool, a salary Milan would struggle to match.

The Italian club may hope to offer a longer deal on lower wages, but that would still require the player to accept a major financial compromise.

Liverpool’s stance also matters. They may prefer to keep him for one more season rather than lose their captain during a period of defensive transition.

Liverpool should be careful with this decision

Liverpool should not entertain a sale unless Van Dijk personally pushes for the move.

His contract situation is not ideal, but his importance goes far beyond money.

Liverpool have already added younger defenders, but Van Dijk’s leadership is still crucial.

A new-look back line needs guidance, and removing the most experienced player in the group could create problems.

For Milan, this would be a statement signing and a smart short-term move if the numbers worked.

But for Liverpool, keeping Van Dijk may be worth more than any transfer fee they could realistically receive this summer.

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