Roma midfielder in demand from multiple Premier League teams after World Cup performances

Neil El Aynaoui makes a tackle. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Reports today claim Premier League teams are keeping a close eye on a midfielder breaking out for Morocco at the World Cup.

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We all remember the last World Cup, where the likes of Azzedine Ounahi and Sofyan Amrabat shone for Morocco and got big moves off the back of it.

Well, the North African nation is having another great tournament, and it looks like we might have found the next player to get a big move from their success.

TeamTalk today report that multiple teams are keen on Neil El Aynaoui, the Roma midfielder who is currently looking great as the in-demand Ayyoub Bouaddi’s partner in the middle of the pitch.

Impressive midfielder ready to step up to new level

El Aynaoui only joined Roma a year ago, and they will be keen to hold onto him. But Barcelona and Real Madrid have apparently watched him in the past, and now a host of Premier League teams are ready to try and persuade him to join.

His intermediaries have apparently already been in contact with Aston Villa, Brighton, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Sunderland.

He featured 30 times for Roma this season, but wasn’t always counted on as a starter. Now he’s shown what he can do, that will surely change – or they’ll surely sell him.

In other news…

Atletico Madrid are getting into gear this summer and are soon to complete their first major transfer deal.

Just when you thought things had calmed down in the Premier League, a shock manager change has come out of nowhere.

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