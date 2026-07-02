Romano: Bayern make €50m decision over striker’s future

Nicolas Jackson in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Sona Maleterova/Getty Images)

Nicolas Jackson’s future is now a pressing matter for Chelsea after Bayern’s purchase clause expired.

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The summer is rolling on and as teams get eliminated from the World Cup, transfer news heats up.

Nicolas Jackson’s Senegal team were beaten last night by Belgium in a thriller, meaning the striker is now free to sort out his club future. Fabrizio Romano made it official today, but we have known since about November that this would be the case – Bayern Munich will not take up their option to make his loan from Chelsea permanent. That clause has now expired.

Jackson’s Chelsea future could yet go in any direction

So what comes next for Jackson? Romano says he will “return to Chelsea” who will “decide on his future.” There seems like a good chance that new manager Xabi Alonso at least gives him a chance to impress in preseason – although the forward will be entitled to a few weeks off now after a long season.

As it stands, Jackson is a better option up top than Liam Delap, and until someone else is bought that will remain the case. If relations can be mended, we suspect Chelsea will do all they can to do just that.

In other news…

In other Chelsea news, Enzo Fernandez’s agent has started making big statements to try and get his client the Real Madrid move he wants.

Elliot Anderson’s massive move to Man City is the biggest of the summer so far, and there are some interesting takes on it.

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