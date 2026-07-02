(Photo) Sandro Tonali pictured on way to Spurs medical, already drops major hint about next transfer

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Sandro Tonali on his way to a medical with Tottenham
Sandro Tonali on his way to a medical with Tottenham (Fabrizio Romano)

Sandro Tonali hasn’t even been officially confirmed as a new Tottenham player yet and he’s already thinking about a possible return to AC Milan in the future.

The Italy international previously played for Milan before his spell at Newcastle United, and he’s now closing in on a big-money move to Spurs for this summer.

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See below for the latest updates from Fabrizio Romano on this saga, as he’s posted an exclusive photo of Tonali travelling with his wife and agents for his medical in London…

On top of that, Romano has also posted some interesting Tonali quotes about his plans for a possible return to Milan at some point in the future.

Ahead of even completing his move to Tottenham, the 26-year-old has already made it clear that he’d love a second spell at the San Siro, so that perhaps raises questions about how long he even plans on staying in north London…

“There are always rumors about it… we always joke about it,” Tonali is quoted as saying by Romano. “But if one day there’s a chance [to return to AC Milan], we’ll seriously talk about that.”

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Sandro Tonali’s desire to return to Italy is nothing new

We’ve reported some exclusive information of our own on Tonali in recent months, and it is true that he really wants to go back to Italy at some point.

Some sources even indicated it was his preference to do so this summer, but this was always likely to be impossible due to the transfer fee and wages involved.

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At one point we had it confirmed to us that Tonali would cost £100m, which ended up putting Manchester United off pursuing the deal any further, even though they at one point looked like a serious option for him.

It will be interesting to see now how long Tonali stays with Tottenham and if a Serie A club ends up being his next destination.

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