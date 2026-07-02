Local source says Chelsea preparing potential £12.5m offer for midfielder who cost £17.5m a year ago

Granit Xhaka could be set to move from Sunderland to Chelsea (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea are preparing a second bid for Granit Xhaka after Sunderland rejected their first one out of hand.

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The battle for Granit Xhaka’s future continues, and according to the Sunderland Echo, there could be major developments today.

The midfielder is captain and a key part of Regis Le Bris’ team which did so well last season. But Xabi Alonso’s move to take over as Chelsea manager has had some major ripples. Xhaka was Alonso’s key man in midfielder in their successful shared spell at Bayer Leverkusen, and the Basque coach wants him at Stamford Bridge now.

Chelsea inch closer to acceptable offer for Sunderland captain

That led to an £8m offer from the Blues earlier this week – immediately knocked back by the Black Cats. The word today is that Chelsea will return with an improved offer, “likely to be in the region of £10m to £12.5m, with add ons.”

That still doesn’t feel enough to get Sunderland to play ball, especially now they’re offended. But it’s closer to an acceptable sum.

Xhaka can also make a move more likely by putting some pressure on from his end. Sunderland spent £17.5m on him a year ago, so an £8m offer was truly insulting. Chelsea may end up regretting not making a more reasonable offer to start with.

In other news…

Bournemouth are another team looking to make additions this summer, and we’ve learned to trust their scouts.

Liverpool are apparently taking a close look at Pedro Neto, who plays for Premier League rivals Chelsea.

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