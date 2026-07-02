Image via RFEF.

Spain star Lamine Yamal has never been short of confidence, and believes that his side could make it to the semi-finals of the World Cup. If the brackets work out as expected, the 18-year-old is also confident that his side can knock off the other contenders.

La Roja have flattered to deceive so far in the World Cup, since their opening draw with Cape Verde. Despite coming into the tournament as one of the favourites to go all the way, Spain have yet to get going, and Lamine Yamal has only shown flashes of his ability. Yet the mood in the Spain camp is positive that they can get back on track.

Lamine Yamal selects preferred semi-finals

During an interview carried out by the Spanish national side media team, Lamine Yamal was the latest to appear in front of the camera alongside good friend Nico Williams. During it, he was asked about his preferred final four of the World Cup.

“My perfect semifinals would be Spain vs. France and Argentina vs. Portugal,” Sport quote. “We’ve already beaten them [France] twice, so another one – just one more.”

Williams goes on to point out that France are packed with talent up front, which Lamine Yamal agreed with, before signalling that Spain too have plenty of talent at their disposal. “It would be cool to face Brazil; we love Neymar,” both agreed.

Spain’s path to the World Cup final

If they are to make it to the semi-finals against France, Spain will first have to get past Austria in the Round of 32, one of Portugal or Croatia awaits them. The quarter-final would contain the United States or Belgium, before the semi-final against France, if Les Bleus do indeed make it. They are now hot favourites to win the tournament, with Paraguay and one of Morocco or Canada in their way before a potential match-up with Spain.