3 more Spurs transfer targets reported as De Zerbi revolution continues

Roberto De Zerbi looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Tottenham reportedly look like they have more ambitious transfer targets in mind as they eye up the likes of Savinho, Rafael Leao, and James Trafford.

Spurs already have deals agreed for Mateus Fernandes (as per BBC Sport) and Sandro Tonali (also via BBC Sport) in big-money transfers, but it seems they’re far from done yet.

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With new manager Roberto De Zerbi doing well to narrowly save Tottenham from relegation in the 2025/26 season, it’s surely now vital for a big summer of changes for the north London club.

According to the Independent, this could mean a potential double raid on Man City for Brazilian winger Savinho and English goalkeeper Trafford.

The report adds that Milan’s Portuguese ace Leao has also been mooted as an option, which tallies well with our previous information on the player being offered to Premier League clubs as he looks for a move away from the San Siro.

Will Tottenham’s ambitious transfer strategy work?

THFC clearly want to put things right after two really poor seasons in a row, with finishing so close to the relegation zone again surely not an option for a club of this size.

Spurs fans will hope that big names like Tonali and Fernandes coming in can help things, but there’s perhaps also some risk that comes with making too many changes too quickly.

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We’ve seen Manchester United fall into this trap in particular for so much of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with big names and expensive transfer fees failing to really turn the team’s form around.

While the likes of Tonali, Fernandes, Savinho, and Trafford should in theory strengthen this Spurs squad, it can also be hard for players to adjust to so much change.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can also turn this into a meaningful improvement on the pitch, or else they’ll surely find themselves teetering dangerously close to breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

The club were in the Champions League last season so should be in decent shape from that, but they won’t have any European football in 2026/27, so would do well to return there fast to help pay for these signings.