Eli Junior Kroupi in action for Bournemouth (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly not done with their transfer spending yet as they could rival Arsenal for the transfer of Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi.

The talented 20-year-old was in superb form in the Premier League last season, scoring 13 goals in his first season in the English top flight.

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Arsenal are known to be eyeing up Kroupi this summer, but now the Independent claim that Tottenham could be in the mix for this ambitious £80m deal.

This follows Spurs already agreeing transfers for Mateus Fernandes (as per BBC Sport) and Sandro Tonali (also via BBC Sport) in big-money deals.

If Tottenham can also land Kroupi that would be some superb business by the north London giants as they show they mean business for the 2026/27 season.

Eli Junior Kroupi transfer would be another statement by Spurs

Spurs’ big spending follows two really poor seasons in the Premier League, with the club finishing in 17th place two years in a row.

In 2024/25 they could at least say they won the Europa League and put their focus into that over their league position, but in the campaign just gone they only narrowly avoided relegation with a win on the final day.

It’s clear that Roberto De Zerbi’s squad needs a lot of changes, and bringing in a top young attacking player like Kroupi to go alongside Fernandes and Tonali looks like a good start.

Arsenal surely more tempting than Spurs

Still, if Arsenal do indeed end up pursuing Kroupi then it’s perhaps hard to see him turning them down.

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The Frenchman looks like he’s good enough to have a fine career at the very highest level, so he’d surely fancy his chances of making an impact at the Emirates Stadium, where he could learn under Mikel Arteta and play in the Champions League.

Tottenham are a big name and clearly have spending power, but their project looks like a lot more of a gamble right now.