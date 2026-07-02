🔴 World Cup 2026 Live: Kane double sends England into last 16; Belgium complete stunning comeback to break Senegal hearts

England National Team
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 01: Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with teammate Jude Bellingham #10 after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between England and Congo DR at Atlanta Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

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USA through to set up Belgium tie

What a free-kick this was by Malik Tillman as USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the last 32!

Folarin Balogun was also on the score-sheet, but he also received a red card in what will be a bit of a worry for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The hosts will now take on Belgium in the last 16 on Tuesday 7th July.

FULL TIME (AET): Tielemans penalty in 125th minute completes Belgium's stunning comeback against Senegal

One of the great World Cup comebacks. Senegal were utterly dominant for long stretches, taking a deserved lead through Habib Diarra on 24 minutes before Ismaïla Sarr doubled the advantage with a stunner.

Belgium were staring down the barrel. De Bruyne and Doku hooked as Rudi Garcia threw the dice and a stunning exit in the last 32 looked inevitable.

Then, in the space of three extraordinary minutes, Belgium turned the tie on its head. Substitute Romelu Lukaku pulled one back on 86 minutes, and Tielemans levelled in the 89th to send Lumen Field into delirium and force extra time.

With the game seemingly destined for penalties, VAR intervened in the 125th minute awarding Belgium a contentious spot-kick.

The Aston Villa midfielder, who had already rescued Belgium in regulation, stepped up and sent goalkeeper Pape Diaw the wrong way to complete one of the most remarkable turnarounds of the tournament. Belgium’s World Cup lives on. Senegal depart heartbroken.

GOAL! Youri Tielemans completes Belgium Comeback with extra time controversial penalty

Senegal will feel robbed after Belgium were awarded a contentious penalty late in extra time.

After a lengthy VAR review, the controversial decision was made.

Tielemans stepped up and placed in into the top right corner.

Belgium Comeback? Two goals on three minutes| Belgium 2-2 Senegal

Two goals in three minutes from Belgium in shocking turnaround.

86 minutes – Lukaku pulls one back.

89 minutes – Tielemans makes it 2-2

WOW!

GOAL! Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr scores stunner to make it 2-0

Ismaila Sarr with a stunning goal to double the lead for Senegal.

Senegal are on the verge of knocking Belgium out.

 

Harry Kane brace guides England past resilient DR Congo

England have booked their place in the next round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a win over DR Congo.

Congo took the lead in the seventh minute of the game through Brian Cipenga. Congo left England frustrated with their outstanding defending in the first half.

The Three Lions did manage to create a few opportunities, but they were thwarted by a brilliant goalkeeping display from Lionel Mpasi.

Harry Kane scored the equaliser for his team in the 75th minute, and then won the game for his side with a stunning goal from the edge of the box in the 86th minute.

England will now take on Mexico in the next round of the World Cup.

Watch: DR Congo stun England with early goal

Brian Cipenga has scored the opening goal of the game for DR Congo seven minutes into the game.

Jordan Pickford was beaten at his near post, and the Everton star should have done better.

 

Bukayo Saka dropped as England name their XI vs DR Congo

Thomas Tuchel has decided to bring Djed Spence, Declan Rice and Noni Madueke back into the starting lineup for the clash against DR Congo.

Jarell Quansah misses out with an injury, while Morgan Rogers and Bukayo Saka are on the bench. 

World Cup top scorers so far
Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates after the 3-1 win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match between France and Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 16, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What a race we have for the World Cup 2026 Golden Boot! Top scorers in the tournament so far:

6 goals – Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

5 – Erling Haaland

4 – Ousmane Dembele, Vinicius Junior

Latest England World Cup odds

Ladbrokes have been in touch with their latest odds on today’s big game and the World Cup as a whole…

**Match Odds

3/10 England, 17/4 Draw, 10/1 DR Congo

**To Qualify

1/9 England, 5/1 DR Congo

**Other Markets

18/1 England Win in Penalty Shoot-Out

15/8 Harry Kane to Score First

11/2 Jude Bellingham to Score First

**World Cup Winner

France – 15/8 from 11/4

Argentina – 9/2

England – 7/1

Spain – 7/1

Brazil – 10/1

Portugal – 11/1

20/1 bar

England tickets still available!

Surprise reports are claiming that England vs Congo tickets are still available as there could be a shortage of seats at tonight’s World Cup last 32 clash.

The Three Lions will be favourites to go through after winning Group L, though Congo have shown they’ll be no pushovers.

England’s football under Thomas Tuchel has not been the best, though, so perhaps fans are reluctant to pay up to watch them live again at this tournament. Harsh, or fair?

Ronald Koeman sacked by Netherlands
Ronald Koeman
Ronald Koeman (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as Netherlands manager after the disappointment of his side’s early World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco.

It ended up being a poor tournament from the Dutch national team as they suffered a penalty shoot-out loss to Morocco earlier this week, exiting at the last 32 stage.

1st Jul 2026, 06:08
FULL TIME: Unstoppable Mbappe closes in on Messi's record as France dismantle Sweden 3-0

France were never in any real danger. It took nearly the whole first half for the opener to arrive, but it wasn’t for a lack of opportunities, Les Bleus dominated possession and territory throughout.

Of course, it was Mbappe who broke the deadlock, taking a pass off a short corner, wriggling into open space, and finishing coolly on the stroke of half-time.

The second goal came quickly after the restart with Michael Olise feeding Bradley Barcola to make it 2-0 and put the tie firmly to bed.

Sweden were in desperate need of a miracle, but France were simply too fluid, too clinical, and too deep in quality to be troubled. Mbappe then completed his brace on 74 minutes to add further gloss to a comprehensive victory.

Mbappe now has 18 World Cup goals overall, leaving him just one behind Lionel Messi’s all-time record of 19.

1st Jul 2026, 00:52
GOAL! Mbappe makes it 3-0

Kylian Mbappe scores his second to put the game to bed.

France are into the Round of 16s.

 

30th Jun 2026, 23:35
GOAL! Bradley Barcola doubles the lead for France

Bradley Barcola makes it 2-0 for France.

 

30th Jun 2026, 23:13
GOAL! Kylian Mbappe gives France the lead vs Sweden

Kylian Mbappe with a stunning goal to give France the lead!!

 

30th Jun 2026, 22:46
FULL TIME: Haaland snatches it late as Norway edge Ivory Coast 2-1 in Dallas thriller

Norway make history. In the 39th minute, Antonio Nusa gave the Scandinavians the lead, receiving the ball on the left side of the box before lifting a swinging effort into the net to send the Norwegian fans into a frenzy.

Man United’s Amad Diallo levelled the score with a stunning solo goal late in the second half, setting up a tense finale.

Erling Haaland had the final say as he finished off a fantastic Norway move from close range to take Norway to the Round of 16s for the first time in 28 years.

Watch the goals here 

30th Jun 2026, 20:15
Netherlands crash out against Morocco after penalty shootout heartbreak

West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville endured heartbreak as the Netherlands crashed out of the 2026 World Cup following a dramatic penalty shootout defeat to Morocco.

Summerville had played a key role during normal time, setting up Cody Gakpo for the opening goal in the 72nd minute. However, Morocco struck deep into stoppage time through a 91st-minute equaliser to force extra time.

After both teams missed two penalties in the shootout, Summerville stepped up to take the Netherlands’ fifth spot-kick. His effort was brilliantly saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou before Ismael Saibari converted the decisive penalty to send Morocco into the next round.

30th Jun 2026, 11:41
Full Time: Paraguay knock Germany out of the World Cup

A dramatic penalty shootout sees Paraguay knock Germany out of the World Cup

 

30th Jun 2026, 00:30
GOAL! Kai Havertz heads in Florian Wirtz's cross to make it 1-1

29th Jun 2026, 23:00
Spain duo could yet feature during World Cup after injuries

Spain forwards Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino could yet feature in the World Cup, following their injuries against Uruguay. It was feared that both would be sent home from the tournament. Pino has hurt his shoulder, and Williams suffered a hamstring injury, but the latest prognosis is that they could feature in the latter stages. More here.

Image via Reuters/Brett Davis
29th Jun 2026, 22:51
HT: Julio Enciso gives Paraguay the lead vs Germany

29th Jun 2026, 22:25
FT: Martinelli's stoppage-time winner sends Brazil through as Japan's World Cup dream ends

Brazil needed every last second to get the job done.

Japan pressed aggressively from the first whistle, forcing Alisson into an early loose clearance, and it was they who struck first, Kaishu Sano breaking the deadlock on 29 minutes to send a loud NRG Stadium into stunned silence.

The Samurai Blue were magnificent in the first half, organised, combative, and dangerous on the counter.

Brazil levelled on 56 minutes when Casemiro found the net from a Rayan cross, catching goalkeeper Zion Suzuki flat-footed. But Japan refused to crumble.

Suzuki was in inspired form, getting his fingertips to a Vinicius Junior effort that looked destined for the top corner, and for long stretches of the second half it looked like extra time was inevitable.

Vinicius also struck the post in a frantic finale as Brazil threw everything forward.

Then, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Guimarães feinted for a shot and slid in substitute Gabriel Martinelli, who opened up his body and rolled it into the net to send the Brazilian fans into delirium.

Brazil will now face the winner of Norway vs. Ivory Coast in the Round of 16.

29th Jun 2026, 20:21
GOAL! Casemiro scores the equaliser for Brazil

29th Jun 2026, 19:20
HT: Brazil 0-1 Japan | Can Japan cause a shock?

Kaishū Sano has given Japan the lead.

29th Jun 2026, 18:55
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More Stories Alisson Becker Bukayo Saka Carlo Ancelotti Cristiano Ronaldo Declan Rice Erling Haaland Gianni Infantino Harry Kane Julian Nagelsmann Kylian Mbappe Lamine Yamal Lionel Messi Mauricio Pochettino Michael Olise Ousmane Dembele Scott McTominay Thomas Tuchel

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