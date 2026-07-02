FT: Martinelli's stoppage-time winner sends Brazil through as Japan's World Cup dream ends

Brazil needed every last second to get the job done.

Japan pressed aggressively from the first whistle, forcing Alisson into an early loose clearance, and it was they who struck first, Kaishu Sano breaking the deadlock on 29 minutes to send a loud NRG Stadium into stunned silence.

The Samurai Blue were magnificent in the first half, organised, combative, and dangerous on the counter.

Brazil levelled on 56 minutes when Casemiro found the net from a Rayan cross, catching goalkeeper Zion Suzuki flat-footed. But Japan refused to crumble.

Suzuki was in inspired form, getting his fingertips to a Vinicius Junior effort that looked destined for the top corner, and for long stretches of the second half it looked like extra time was inevitable.

Vinicius also struck the post in a frantic finale as Brazil threw everything forward.

Then, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Guimarães feinted for a shot and slid in substitute Gabriel Martinelli, who opened up his body and rolled it into the net to send the Brazilian fans into delirium.

Brazil steal it right at the death ?? Gabriel Martinelli surely wins for his country in the 96th minute… pic.twitter.com/Ptly6foaIL — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 29, 2026

Brazil will now face the winner of Norway vs. Ivory Coast in the Round of 16.