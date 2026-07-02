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What a free-kick this was by Malik Tillman as USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the last 32!
The USA are through to the Round of 16! 🇺🇸
Malik Tillman curled home a stunning free-kick to seal a 2-0 victory ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zczP1CeZ8f
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 2, 2026
Folarin Balogun was also on the score-sheet, but he also received a red card in what will be a bit of a worry for manager Mauricio Pochettino.
The hosts will now take on Belgium in the last 16 on Tuesday 7th July.
One of the great World Cup comebacks. Senegal were utterly dominant for long stretches, taking a deserved lead through Habib Diarra on 24 minutes before Ismaïla Sarr doubled the advantage with a stunner.
Belgium were staring down the barrel. De Bruyne and Doku hooked as Rudi Garcia threw the dice and a stunning exit in the last 32 looked inevitable.
Then, in the space of three extraordinary minutes, Belgium turned the tie on its head. Substitute Romelu Lukaku pulled one back on 86 minutes, and Tielemans levelled in the 89th to send Lumen Field into delirium and force extra time.
With the game seemingly destined for penalties, VAR intervened in the 125th minute awarding Belgium a contentious spot-kick.
The Aston Villa midfielder, who had already rescued Belgium in regulation, stepped up and sent goalkeeper Pape Diaw the wrong way to complete one of the most remarkable turnarounds of the tournament. Belgium’s World Cup lives on. Senegal depart heartbroken.
WHAT A GAME! ?
Belgium come from 2-0 down against Senegal to book their place in the Round of 16 pic.twitter.com/9R4a4FKVsg
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 1, 2026
Senegal will feel robbed after Belgium were awarded a contentious penalty late in extra time.
After a lengthy VAR review, the controversial decision was made.
Tielemans stepped up and placed in into the top right corner.
Comeback complete! ?
Youri Tielemans scores from the penalty spot to complete the turnaround in extra time ?? pic.twitter.com/7orZTm5WTt
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 1, 2026
Two goals in three minutes from Belgium in shocking turnaround.
86 minutes – Lukaku pulls one back.
Lukaku gives Belgium hope! ????
Right place, right time as the striker pulls one back with time running out pic.twitter.com/jpxfluPxOn
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 1, 2026
89 minutes – Tielemans makes it 2-2
Belgium are level! ?
Youri Tielemans to the rescue as Belgium complete a dramatic late comeback ?? pic.twitter.com/LmlCLcx6Gt
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 1, 2026
WOW!
Ismaila Sarr with a stunning goal to double the lead for Senegal.
Senegal are on the verge of knocking Belgium out.
"Stop that if you dare!" ?
Ismaïla Sarr with an incredible touch and finish ???? pic.twitter.com/ns2tTX1MKA
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 1, 2026
England have booked their place in the next round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a win over DR Congo.
Congo took the lead in the seventh minute of the game through Brian Cipenga. Congo left England frustrated with their outstanding defending in the first half.
The Three Lions did manage to create a few opportunities, but they were thwarted by a brilliant goalkeeping display from Lionel Mpasi.
Harry Kane scored the equaliser for his team in the 75th minute, and then won the game for his side with a stunning goal from the edge of the box in the 86th minute.
England will now take on Mexico in the next round of the World Cup.
Brian Cipenga has scored the opening goal of the game for DR Congo seven minutes into the game.
Jordan Pickford was beaten at his near post, and the Everton star should have done better.
It's a nightmare start for England! 😮
Brian Cipenga fires DR Congo into the lead after seven minutes 🇨🇩⚽ pic.twitter.com/eCClNcbQRE
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 1, 2026
Thomas Tuchel has decided to bring Djed Spence, Declan Rice and Noni Madueke back into the starting lineup for the clash against DR Congo.
Thomas Tuchel makes three changes for England’s match against DR Congo, with Djed Spence, Declan Rice and Noni Madueke coming into the starting XI 🏴
Jarell Quansah is injured, while Morgan Rogers and Bukayo Saka drop out. pic.twitter.com/MngnrtUddG
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 1, 2026
What a race we have for the World Cup 2026 Golden Boot! Top scorers in the tournament so far:
6 goals – Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi
5 – Erling Haaland
4 – Ousmane Dembele, Vinicius Junior
Ladbrokes have been in touch with their latest odds on today’s big game and the World Cup as a whole…
**Match Odds
3/10 England, 17/4 Draw, 10/1 DR Congo
**To Qualify
1/9 England, 5/1 DR Congo
**Other Markets
18/1 England Win in Penalty Shoot-Out
15/8 Harry Kane to Score First
11/2 Jude Bellingham to Score First
**World Cup Winner
France – 15/8 from 11/4
Argentina – 9/2
England – 7/1
Spain – 7/1
Brazil – 10/1
Portugal – 11/1
20/1 bar
Surprise reports are claiming that England vs Congo tickets are still available as there could be a shortage of seats at tonight’s World Cup last 32 clash.
The Three Lions will be favourites to go through after winning Group L, though Congo have shown they’ll be no pushovers.
England’s football under Thomas Tuchel has not been the best, though, so perhaps fans are reluctant to pay up to watch them live again at this tournament. Harsh, or fair?
Ronald Koeman has been sacked as Netherlands manager after the disappointment of his side’s early World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco.
It ended up being a poor tournament from the Dutch national team as they suffered a penalty shoot-out loss to Morocco earlier this week, exiting at the last 32 stage.
France were never in any real danger. It took nearly the whole first half for the opener to arrive, but it wasn’t for a lack of opportunities, Les Bleus dominated possession and territory throughout.
Of course, it was Mbappe who broke the deadlock, taking a pass off a short corner, wriggling into open space, and finishing coolly on the stroke of half-time.
The second goal came quickly after the restart with Michael Olise feeding Bradley Barcola to make it 2-0 and put the tie firmly to bed.
Sweden were in desperate need of a miracle, but France were simply too fluid, too clinical, and too deep in quality to be troubled. Mbappe then completed his brace on 74 minutes to add further gloss to a comprehensive victory.
Mbappe now has 18 World Cup goals overall, leaving him just one behind Lionel Messi’s all-time record of 19.
France showing why they are THE team to beat ?? pic.twitter.com/EFbU0pawie
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 30, 2026
Kylian Mbappe scores his second to put the game to bed.
France are into the Round of 16s.
Simply perfect ?
Mbappé levels Messi on six goals while Olise becomes top assister at the tournament with five ? pic.twitter.com/RCcyGYAzAp
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 30, 2026
Bradley Barcola makes it 2-0 for France.
Bradley Barcola expertly doubles France's lead and they are flying ?? pic.twitter.com/3pBnJP1Rmt
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 30, 2026
Kylian Mbappe with a stunning goal to give France the lead!!
Kylian Mbappé shows off his fast feet and gives France the lead just before half-time ? pic.twitter.com/dFU7SCUA5Y
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 30, 2026
Norway make history. In the 39th minute, Antonio Nusa gave the Scandinavians the lead, receiving the ball on the left side of the box before lifting a swinging effort into the net to send the Norwegian fans into a frenzy.
Man United’s Amad Diallo levelled the score with a stunning solo goal late in the second half, setting up a tense finale.
Erling Haaland had the final say as he finished off a fantastic Norway move from close range to take Norway to the Round of 16s for the first time in 28 years.
A dramatic penalty shootout sees Paraguay knock Germany out of the World Cup
PARAGUAY KNOCK GERMANY OUT OF THE WORLD CUP ? pic.twitter.com/YtjXL12ork
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 29, 2026
GOAL!
Havertz gets on the end of Wirtz's cross and heads home to make it all square!
?? Germany 1-1 Paraguay ??#FIFAWorldCup | #beINWC26 | #Germany pic.twitter.com/un5J7oxfzr
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 29, 2026
Spain forwards Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino could yet feature in the World Cup, following their injuries against Uruguay. It was feared that both would be sent home from the tournament. Pino has hurt his shoulder, and Williams suffered a hamstring injury, but the latest prognosis is that they could feature in the latter stages. More here.
GOAL!
Enciso strikes to put Paraguay in front on the stroke of half-time in Boston!
?? Germany 0-1 Paraguay ??#FIFAWorldCup | #beINWC26 | #Paraguay pic.twitter.com/OZoZy8OcPX
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 29, 2026
Brazil needed every last second to get the job done.
Japan pressed aggressively from the first whistle, forcing Alisson into an early loose clearance, and it was they who struck first, Kaishu Sano breaking the deadlock on 29 minutes to send a loud NRG Stadium into stunned silence.
The Samurai Blue were magnificent in the first half, organised, combative, and dangerous on the counter.
Brazil levelled on 56 minutes when Casemiro found the net from a Rayan cross, catching goalkeeper Zion Suzuki flat-footed. But Japan refused to crumble.
Suzuki was in inspired form, getting his fingertips to a Vinicius Junior effort that looked destined for the top corner, and for long stretches of the second half it looked like extra time was inevitable.
Vinicius also struck the post in a frantic finale as Brazil threw everything forward.
Then, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Guimarães feinted for a shot and slid in substitute Gabriel Martinelli, who opened up his body and rolled it into the net to send the Brazilian fans into delirium.
Brazil steal it right at the death ??
Gabriel Martinelli surely wins for his country in the 96th minute… pic.twitter.com/Ptly6foaIL
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 29, 2026
Brazil will now face the winner of Norway vs. Ivory Coast in the Round of 16.
Casemiro heads Brazil back on level terms ??
It's game on in Houston… pic.twitter.com/EJV6CJJsgj
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 29, 2026
Kaishū Sano has given Japan the lead.
Incredible from Kaish? Sano ?
The 25-year-old takes it on himself to give Japan the lead against Brazil… pic.twitter.com/bCisNfbDYD
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 29, 2026
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