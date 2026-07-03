Image via Li Muzi / Xinhua News / Profimedia

After Spain manipulated, tempted and sliced the Austrian press into neat sections on Thursday night, it was difficult to apply much focus on the fact that Unai Simon had set an all-time World Cup record on the same night. The 520 minutes he went without conceding was a record for any goalkeeper in the past 96 years of tournaments, nudging ahead of Italian Walter Zenga by just two minutes, the headline statistic after Spain ended a surreal 16-year wait for a knockout win at the World Cup dating back to the 2010 final, equalling Italy and Switzerland as the only sides to go five games without conceding.

The reason it was so hard to pay any attention to Simon’s record, is that he basically hasn’t done anything to achieve it. In La Roja’s four outings so far, he’s faced six shots on target, none of which particularly taxing. One of two sides yet to concede with Mexico, when Sasa Kalajdzic’s flying header sailed over the bar a few minutes into the second half, it was significant. To date, it was the only real chance from open play that Spain have conceded.

Understandably, much of the focus has been on Spain’s struggles to find the rhythm, tempo and invention that have characterised the side since Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal made it their own at Euro 2024. Perhaps it has been a product of a slightly more conservative use of the ball, knowing that a game of open spaces is not as beneficial to La Roja as it was previously, but there is no escaping the fact that this is the best Luis de la Fuente’s outfit have defended since he came to the job.

For the opposition, the sense of vulnerability, that keeping Spain quiet was more important because a goal was within reach, has dissipated. As per Opta, the only area of the pitch where the opposition have more than 55% of touches of the ball is in their own box. Despite averaging over 68% possession, Rodri ranks 9th for tackles (13), Aymeric Laporte has made the joint-fourth most interceptions (9) and is fifth for successful aerial duels (14). No team starts pressing on average as high as Spain do, and their 43 high turnovers lead the tournament. Only Germany (7.6) pip Spain (8.1) in terms of passes per defensive action, but they conceded 3.25 expected goals in their four games, compared to the measly 0.4 that Simon has had to amble over and pick up.

The sharp criticism of Rodri Hernandez so far had been justified, in that his use of the ball had until now had been ponderous. Pedri Gonzalez has also looked a little monotonous rather than relentless, but if there’s something that has been functioning, it is their pressing. The sight of Pau Cubarsi and Laporte cruising back to collect a ball in front of an exasperated and exhausted striker has become the norm. What was in theory the weakest link in their chain has so far been the most reliable. For the first time against Austria, La Roja seemed to recover their identity with the ball, but the earnest attitude and security behind their attacking players has allowed them time to do so.

“It’s very hard to play against Spain, they didn’t make a single mistake,” said Austria manager Ralf Rangnick after the match. “They’re very good, like clockwork, it’s impossible to compete against them tactically.” All of this without mentioning Marc Cucurella, who has stood out more for his marauding forward rather than his defensive work. For context, Zenga set that record behind a 1990 Italy defence including Alessandro Costacurta, Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini, one that played far less aggressively too.

Reasonably, the reader cries back that Spain are yet to face a side that would strike fear into the backline of any of the World Cup contenders. Next on the menu are Portugal. Should Cubarsi and company dab the side of their mouth after devouring another attack, there will be little denying that Spain’s array of technical players are being escorted by the finest defence in the competition.