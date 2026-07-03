(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Ayyoub Bouaddi has been linked with a move away from LOSC Lille this summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the 18-year-old midfielder, and a report from TEAMtalk claims they would be prepared to sign him and loan him for the upcoming campaign.

The French outfit is unwilling to lose the player at this time, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. There is no doubt that the Moroccan International is an outstanding talent with a bright future. He has impressed in the ongoing World Cup, and he was quite impressive in Ligue 1 last season.

He has the potential to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance, and it is no surprise that Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on him. They need more quality in the middle of the park. The 18-year-old will add control, drive, technical ability, and defensive steel in the middle of the park.

Arsenal need an upgrade on Christian Norgaard, and signing the 18-year-old Moroccan would be ideal. He could be their long-term option, and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

Similarly, Chelsea needs more depth in the middle of the park. They have been overly dependent on Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the French outfit to sell the 18-year-old this summer.

Bouaddi could be attracted to the idea of joining a big club. The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite exciting for most players. Selling the player for a substantial amount of money this summer only to have him back on loan for another campaign might be an attractive proposal for Lille. It remains to be seen where he ends up.