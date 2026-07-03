Arsenal links to England regular give clues about potential injury status of key player

Ezri Konsa in action for Aston Villa. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Ezri Konsa is gradually getting the recognition he deserves, and it’s led to some interesting transfer links.

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If you’d asked English fans a year ago who their starting central defenders at this World Cup would be, we’re not sure many would have said Ezri Konsa.

Yet he became Thomas Tuchel’s chosen man, and it’s actually John Stones and Marc Guehi who have been shuffled around while Konsa has been a constant.

It’s evidence that the Aston Villa man is potentially underrated – his very solid career has certainly gone under the radar compared to some of his peers. But that could soon change with a move to a title contender mentioned.

Konsa wanted by Arsenal as Saliba cover

The Daily Telegraph today claimed that Arsenal could be in for the 28 year old,

The Gunners are already pretty well stocked in defence, so these rumours have sparked whispers that top man William Saliba may need surgery on a back problem following the World Cup.

That would rule him out for a few months, and make signing an experienced Premier League player like Konsa very sensible.

It’s only described as “tentative” interest by Matt Law, probably in part because the upwardly mobile Villa would demand a huge fee for a key player who is now also an England starter.

In other news…

Ayoubb Bouaddi is a top target for a number of teams this summer, and Lille are able to make some demands.

Bayern Munich haven’t let Germany’s disappointing World Cup hold them back. They’re straight in there to sign a premium defender.

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