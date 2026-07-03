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Breno Bidon has been linked with a move away from Corinthians this summer.

According to reports via FussballDaten, the 21-year-old midfielder is a target for the Italian club Atlanta, who are looking to replace Ederson this summer. The Brazilian midfielder will be playing for Manchester United next season.

Meanwhile, Bidon has also been linked with Arsenal. The Gunners are keeping tabs on the versatile central midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him.

The player has a €100 million release clause in his contract, but he is expected to be sold for a reasonable amount. Corinthians are under pressure to sell the player due to financial problems, and they will accept a reasonable fee for him.

Arsenal could use more quality in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old could be an excellent long-term investment. Arsenal have the financial resources to get the deal done, and they will be an attractive destination for the young midfielder as well. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the youngster.

It remains to be seen whether Atalanta’s interest forces Arsenal to take action. They won the Premier League title last year and will look to defend their crown in the upcoming season. They will look to win the UEFA Champions League as well.

Improving the team should be their top priority. They need a deeper squad with more quality, and the 21-year-old Brazilian central midfielder could be a handy option for them. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.