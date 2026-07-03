Arsenal prepare to sell 31 year old to Turkey despite success as a sub and starter

Leandro Trossard celebrates with Arsenal teammate Viktor Gyokeres (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Leandro Trossard could be sold by Arsenal this summer, with Turkish side Besiktas apparently interested in him.

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Arsenal had a great season, concluding in lifting the Premier League title, but they’re not going to rest on their laurels.

They’ve slowly and steadily built a really top squad, and they want to make it even better this summer. To that end, there are rumours about some players leaving and others arriving.

Arsenal’s super sub could leave as contract enters final stages

The Sun’s piece today claims that Leandro Trossard could be one of the first out of the door.

Despite playing an important role for the Gunners, both as a sub and as a starter, there’s long been a sense that the club want to upgrade on him. To that end, they’ve got a deal lined up to take him to Besiktas in Turkey.

Now the Belgian is into the final 12 months of his contract, it makes sense for Arsenal to move him on. They won’t ask a big fee, and he’s almost 32. The timing is starting to fit together.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is the premium option who has been named as Trossard’s potential replacement, and Bradley Barcola is another dream target for Mikel Arteta’s team.

In other news…

Charlie Cresswell is on his way to Rennes after two really strong seasons with Toulouse. Premier League clubs will be watching his progress.

Liverpool target Michael Kayode has signed a new deal with Brentford, effectively ending transfer interest in him for now.

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