Insider lifts lid on Arsenal's "dithering and stubbornness" as they miss out on star who "badly wanted" to sign

Arsenal director Andrea Berta (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

One of the most reliable Arsenal news accounts Hand of Arsenal has been heavily critical of the club for how they missed out on Jeremy Monga.

The 16-year-old Leicester City wonderkid is now widely expected to join Manchester City instead of the Gunners, with HoA slamming the north Londoners for their “dithering and stubbornness”.

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See below for a lengthy rant from the ITK account, which also provides some insight into how much Monga was keen on the move to the Emirates Stadium, as well as the huge fee Arsenal would have to pay Aston Villa to sign Morgan Rogers…

Important to ensure discussions are not labelled as crash outs. I dont have the privilege of recording a video so Im just going to explain my fair and honest thoughts thus far. Fans are not angry at Monga going to City its more so the laid back approach of trying to outsmart a… — HandofArsenal (@HandofArsenal) July 3, 2026

“Fans are not angry at Monga going to City its more so the laid back approach of trying to outsmart a market where money talks,” HoA said.

“Losing out on a talent who badly wanted Arsenal over £3/4 million is not being “disciplined” its (sic) just dithering and stubbornness. He would have gone on loan, a club would have covered his wages and you could have flipped for profit but Andrea (Berta) took too long and City should have never even had a chance.”

Arsenal’s transfer window not going to plan so far

It’s been a quiet start to the summer for Arsenal, and although it’s still relatively early and some deals will be delayed due to the World Cup 2026, it seems far from ideal for the reigning Premier League champions.

Even if Arsenal won the title and reached two cup finals in 2025/26, there is room for improvement in attack in particular, while more depth is always useful. In general, it’s rare that teams benefit from simply standing still after tasting success.

With Tottenham in particular making a fast start to the transfer window, and Manchester City also spending big as usual, it’s going to be difficult for Arsenal to repeat last season’s success unless they also invest in improving Mikel Arteta’s squad.

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Building for the future is also important and Monga looks like one of the best young talents in the country, so it’s a blow that he’s now seemingly set to join City instead.

One imagines AFC would also do well to take HoA’s advice above and try to speed things up with Rogers, and react to the market as it is, rather than as they’d like it to be.