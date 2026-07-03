Barcelona consider selling crucial first team player to Premier League teams to fund summer refresh

Jules Kounde has been linked with Premier League move (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Jules Kounde is a player Barcelona will consider selling, according to some reports which have surfaced this week.

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Barcelona have managed to build a really strong team despite their financial restrictions over the last few years, and they’re looking to improve again this summer.

They may still need to sell before they buy anyone big, and a major asset they are considering moving on is Jules Kounde, according to TeamTalk.

The France international has been great at times for Barcelona, but it seems they’re now willing to cash in on him and try to find a player even better suited to Hansi Flick’s style.

Kounde could move on to generate transfer funds for Barcelona

This report says that the Spanish side have opened the door for a sale, and have interest from a number of Premier League teams in the 26 year old. Chelsea have just signed Marco Palestra, so they’re probably out of the race.

But there are plenty of others who would consider it – Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City are all mentioned. A player with the technical and physical gifts of Kounde is always going to generate interest.

A lot will depend on how much Barcelona are asking for him, and we’d imagine it will be a lot given Kounde’s importance.

In other news…

Leandro Trossard could leave Arsenal this summer after his contract reached its final 12 months.

Charlie Cresswell is on his way to Rennes after two really strong seasons with Toulouse. Premier League clubs will be watching his progress.

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