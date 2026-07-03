Bayern Munich complete €55m deal for one of Germany’s only World Cup performers

Nathaniel Brown of Eintracht Frankfurt controls the ball (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Nathaniel Brown has joined Bayern Munich for a very handsome fee as the Bavarians look to strengthen.

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Germany are out of the World Cup after a horrible campaign ended with defeat to Paraguay on penalties in the round of 32.

The bad news has meant that their players have been released for their holidays now, which has got the transfer market in the Bundesliga up and running.

Bayern Munich have today confirmed they’ve signed Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt. The left back joins for a hefty €55m fee which appeared to be agreed some time ago.

Munich snap up another top young German talent

Brown was one of the few German players to come away from the tournament with any credit. He only improved his standing – but it wouldn’t have affected the deal anyway. Bayern have had this one wrapped up for a while.

They fended off interest from a number of different teams, including from the Premier League, who had been looking at the former Nurnberg youngster.

Now Bayern can tick off this crucial position and start to look to strengthen in other areas as they aim to improve on a really good season where they showed themselves to be back amongst the best club teams in Europe.

In other news…

Chelsea are close to sending a defender to Serie A – but a Premier League swap deal could yet change those plans.

Barcelona are considering selling a first team regular to the Premier League in order to generate some extra funds for them to spend this summer.

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