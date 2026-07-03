Bradley Barcola celebrates a goal for France (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola has passed up the opportunity to commit his future to Paris Saint-Germain in a possible hint about his transfer plans after the World Cup.

The France international has been in fine form for Les Bleus at this summer’s tournament so far, and it could be that he’s open to thinking about a move later on in this window.

Despite his impressive form for his country, Barcola hasn’t always been able to hold down a regular place in the PSG team, and this has previously led to transfer rumours about him leaving, possibly for Liverpool or Arsenal.

Bradley Barcola’s future looks uncertain

See below as Fabrizio Romano recently posted on X about uncertainty over Barcola’s future, mentioning the Reds and the Gunners as potential suitors…

? Bradley Barcola’s future, not decided yet as new deal talks have been on stand-by for one year. Liverpool are very keen and Arsenal have his name on list as alternative to top target Rogers. PSG could let him go but only in case of big proposal. ? https://t.co/cBTE2ezZfB pic.twitter.com/L4bfX7rtZm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2026

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Now there’s been another update, with Barcola himself saying that he’s not sure what the future holds for him after the World Cup.

See below for his quote, as posted by Romano…

?? “What’s gonna happen with your future after the World Cup?”. Bradley Barcola: “Focus on World Cup now. After that, my future… I don’t know”. ? pic.twitter.com/5Qv3DfIOuc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2026

When asked about what will happen with him after the World Cup, Barcola responded: “Focus on World Cup now. After that, my future… I don’t know.”

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If Barcola wasn’t at least tempted by a move, he could very easily have just said he wants to stay at PSG and that he’s perfectly happy with his current situation. Being vague like this seems like a very deliberate way to leave things open.

That doesn’t necessarily mean it will be a straightforward deal for Liverpool or Arsenal, of course, but it’s some early encouragement.

How could Barcola fit in at Liverpool or Arsenal?

Barcola’s pace, skill, and goal threat could make him a hugely important signing for either Liverpool or Arsenal this summer, with both clubs looking in need of more inspiration in attack.

For Arsenal, it’s surely time to look for an upgrade on that left-hand side, with Gabriel Martinelli only scoring one league goal last season, while Leandro Trossard remains a decent squad player, but is not getting any younger.

Breaking teams down was a problem for Arsenal quite often in 2025/26, with Mikel Arteta’s side grinding out wins often enough to win their first title in 22 years, but there’s always room for improvement, and someone like Barcola could take the team to the next level, particularly in the Champions League.

As for Liverpool, they’ve just lost Mohamed Salah and will struggle to replace him, with Barcola perhaps ideal to at least partially recreate the kind of quality the legendary Egyptian gave to the team.

It was a disappointing 2025/26 campaign for the Reds as they only finished 5th and failed to win any silverware, so a big summer is surely required at Anfield.