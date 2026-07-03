Andrey Santos looks on during Chelsea's defeat to PSG (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos could reportedly be available this summer, with Manchester United previously linked with the Brazilian youngster.

The Blues look prepared to make some changes in midfield this summer, with some possible new signings meaning Santos could be available.

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That’s according to BBC Sport, which claims that Chelsea are still interested in Granit Xhaka and also have Valentin Barco due to join from Strasbourg.

That could free up Santos to leave, with Chelsea said to be open to a sale, and with some clubs showing an interest in the 22-year-old.

Should Chelsea cash in on Andrey Santos?

Chelsea have invested a lot in top young talents in recent years, with this current ownership seeming to favour finding prospects on the cheap who can be sold at a profit later.

Santos could undoubtedly be someone who’d now command a bigger fee than Chelsea paid for him, and Man United clearly seem to rate the player.

With Santos not quite living up to expectations so far at Stamford Bridge, now seems like a good time to make some money from selling him as it’s hard to imagine him suddenly cementing his place as a starter in Xabi Alonso’s side.

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Andrey Santos could be the midfield signing United need

Man Utd are known to be in the market for a new midfielder this summer, so Santos looks like an interesting opportunity for them.

BBC have reported on the Red Devils already reaching an agreement to sign Ederson from Atalanta, but with Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte struggling, there could be room for one more.

Another name to watch could be Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, as per Give Me Sport, but Santos could arguably have an even higher ceiling, while he also perhaps looks more likely to be available.