Chelsea flag at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Scottish defender Alfie Osborne is now set to join Chelsea this summer.

The 17-year-old defender has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months, but it seems that Chelsea have stolen a march on their rivals. According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have agreed on a deal to sign the 17-year-old central defender from Scottish club Hearts.

The Scotland under-19 international has already accepted the Premier League club’s proposal and has completed his medical with Chelsea. The defender will sign a long-term contract with the club.

He is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. He could develop into a key player for Chelsea with the right guidance. Chelsea is among the biggest clubs in the world, and it is no surprise that the 17-year-old has chosen to join them. They have done well in grooming young players in the past, and they will hope to play a key role in Osborne’s development as well.

He will be hoping to break into the first team scene in the coming seasons. Even though he’s not ready to start in the Premier League just yet, he could still be a useful player in the cup games.

Chelsea are looking to build for the future and have invested in multiple players in recent transfer windows. They had a disappointing season last year, and they will look to bounce back strongly under their newly appointed manager, Xabi Alonso. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in established stars who can improve the team immediately.

They are a big club, and they will be expected to fight for major trophies next year.