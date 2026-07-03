Chelsea could swap defenders with Premier League rivals claims tabloid

Trevoh Chalobah is a target for Man United.

Trevoh Chalobah appears to be close to a move to Italy, but there’s a chance he could yet be part of a swap deal.

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Trevoh Chalobah’s agents are in Milan right now speaking to Inter about personal terms for a transfer that’s clearly pretty advanced.

We haven’t heard anything about a fee being agreed though, so clearly there is still some way to go. And that means there’s still a chance for an interesting Premier League swap deal.

Chalobah will have crucial say over his future

The Blues are being heavily linked with Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix. And the Sun today suggests that the defender could come to Stamford Bridge, with Chalobah going the other way (along with a hefty pile of cash).

Chalobah had a really good 6 months on loan at Palace two years ago, so they know exactly what they’re getting. He’s still just 26, has lots of Premier League and European experience and is a super reliable, top pro.

It could well come down to Chalobah himself and what he prefers – surely an adventure in Italy with Inter appears more than South East London? Things could get very interesting in the next few days if a move to either Inter or Palace starts to get advanced.

In other news…

Barcelona are considering selling a first team regular to the Premier League in order to generate some extra funds for them to spend this summer.

Leandro Trossard could leave Arsenal this summer after his contract reached its final 12 months.

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