English starlet set for €28m move to Ligue 1 talent factory

Charlie Creswell in action for England U21s. (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

Charlie Cresswell is on his way to Rennes for a fee of up to €28m, sources in France are reporting.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

It’s still fairly rare to have top English players playing outside the Premier League – and it’s even rarer to see them move between foreign clubs.

But that’s just what’s happened today, with the news that Charlie Cresswell is set to leave Toulouse after two really successful seasons there, and join Rennes.

Seb Nonda of FootMercato claims the deal is almost done, with a transfer fee of €25m plus a potential €3m in bonuses on the table.

Creswell continues further down the path less travelled

After coming through the Leeds academy, Cresswell took the bold step of a move to Ligue 1 in 2024 and it’s really paid off.

A move back to the Premier League was expected this summer, and teams like Tottenham and Liverpool were linked. But instead Cresswell has taken the interesting step up moving up the ladder in France. Rennes have a great record playing young players, and he will very much be in the shop window there.

He’s an England Under 21 regular, and given how much the senior team needs top centre backs, we’re sure he will get a proper cap under Thomas Tuchel in the next cycle if he keeps doing well.

In other news…

Liverpool target Michael Kayode has signed a new deal with Brentford, effectively ending transfer interest in him for now.

Trevoh Chalobah is in Milan for talks over personal terms as he prepares to join Inter.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON THE APP STORE