Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal tribute to Diogo Jota on one-year anniversary of Liverpool star's death

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal players pay tribute to Diogo Jota (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo held up a number 21 shirt with his Portugal teammates in tribute to Diogo Jota on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The late Liverpool forward was tragically killed along with his brother in a car accident exactly one year ago today, sending the whole football world into shock.

Jota had just won the Premier League title with Liverpool and also got married that summer, while he would almost certainly have been part of Portugal’s squad for this year’s World Cup.

Portugal’s players were clearly thinking of him, though, as they gathered together with his old 21 shirt to pay tribute after last night’s 2-1 win over Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Diogo Jota

See below for some of the emotional scenes after Portugal’s victory, which sends them into the last 16 to play Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo remembers Diogo Jota ? pic.twitter.com/4ZQOlN8LYj — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 3, 2026

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Ronaldo was clearly emotional, and was quoted by Fabrizio Romano as saying: “We knew what does this date mean for us. We knew it. We won for Diogo, for us, for Portugal.”

???? Cristiano Ronaldo: “We knew what does this date mean for us. We knew it”. “We won for Diogo, for us, for Portugal”. pic.twitter.com/y9WOHL61W8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2026

Can Portugal go all the way in the World Cup?

Portugal have never won the World Cup before, but there is clearly a tremendous spirit in this year’s squad, and the special motivation to carry on winning in inspiration of Jota seems clear.

As well as the obvious goal-scoring talent of Ronaldo, there is a lot of quality all over this Portugal squad, with young talents like Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes looking like they could have a big impact at this tournament.

Still, Portugal take on Spain next, who are one of the big favourites for the World Cup after winning Euro 2024 two years ago.

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It would certainly be a special story, though, if Portugal, united by their grief for Jota, could go on and win the ultimate prize in tribute to him.