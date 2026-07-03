"After the World Cup..." - Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on retirement rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo applauds the Portugal fans (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has not ruled out retiring from international football after this summer’s World Cup after his sister hinted this could be his last tournament.

Ronaldo scored for Portugal as they beat Croatia yesterday to progress to the last 16 of the World Cup, with the Al Nassr forward still going strong and influencing the biggest games at the age of 41.

Still, even Ronaldo surely can’t go on forever, and his sister Katia Aveiro has been quoted as telling the Portuguese press that we might not be seeing him at this level for much longer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

“We have to enjoy these moments. It’s the last dance for two players, both for Croatia and for Portugal. The most important thing is to enjoy these 20-odd years that we’ve lived, won, and come so far,” Aveiro said, as quoted by the Metro.

When asked about if fans will see Ronaldo at Euro 2028, she added: “From the information I have, they can say goodbye. Enjoy it while it lasts. It’s not today that they’re saying goodbye, but it’s soon. I believe this is their farewell.

“I’m talking about the national team. The information I have, from a reliable source, I believe this is his last dance.”

Cristiano Ronaldo not making retirement decision now

Ronaldo himself, however, has insisted he won’t make any decision while emotions are high.

The former Real Madrid superstar certainly didn’t rule out retirement either, but it seems like we won’t know for sure until the World Cup is over.

??? Cristiano Ronaldo on possible retirement from international football: “I no longer make my decisions, or at least I no longer make many of them, while under emotional influence”. “We will see after the World Cup”. pic.twitter.com/aNvz9P8rLy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2026

“I no longer make my decisions, or at least I no longer make many of them, while under emotional influence. We will see after the World Cup,” Ronaldo said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

If this is to be Ronaldo’s last major international tournament, then it would certainly be special to see him finally win the World Cup.

Portugal are not one of the favourites, but they won Euro 2016 and always have a solid bunch of top class players.

Ronaldo has been by far their best player, of course, and at his age he can’t do it all by himself, but he also has a very good supporting cast with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Rafael Leao, and Nuno Mendes.