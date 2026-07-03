Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been the subject of links with Real Madrid, but the club have released a statement denying the reports.
The Argentina international has been a key player for Chelsea, but his future has been the subject of some speculation in recent times after a difficult 2025/26 campaign at Stamford Bridge.
Fernandez has been linked with Real Madrid by a variety of sources, but more recently there was a suggestion from the Athletic that his £120m asking price would be an issue.
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We had previously been informed about Fernandez being likely to leave Chelsea this summer, with Real Madrid discussing him internally, but they’ve now put out a strong statement on their official website to clarify their stance.
Real Madrid deny Enzo Fernandez transfer talk
Real Madrid’s statement reads as follows: “In light of the reports and statements that have appeared in recent days regarding an alleged interest from Real Madrid CF in the player Enzo Fernández, the club wishes to state that it has not made any effort, either direct or indirect, to sign the aforementioned player and, likewise, has no intention of undertaking such an operation.
“Real Madrid wishes to express its utmost respect for Enzo Fernández, a great footballer whose career and quality are widely known, as well as for Chelsea FC, a club with which it maintains an excellent institutional relationship.
“Precisely because of the respect that an entity like Chelsea FC deserves and because of the principles of institutional loyalty that have always governed the actions of Real Madrid, the club considers it necessary to categorically deny speculations that are unfounded and do not correspond to reality.
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“Real Madrid regrets that, despite the clarity of the facts and the lack of any action on the part of the club, information continues to be disseminated that does not correspond to reality and that only contributes to generating confusion among fans and unnecessarily harming the entities and people involved.”
What has Enzo Fernandez said about his future?
Fernandez himself has previously spoken openly about wanting to live in Madrid some day.
While that’s not the same as him saying he wants to join Real Madrid, let alone that it is definitely going to happen, he’ll likely have been aware of how his words came across.
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