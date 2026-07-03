Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been the subject of links with Real Madrid, but the club have released a statement denying the reports.

The Argentina international has been a key player for Chelsea, but his future has been the subject of some speculation in recent times after a difficult 2025/26 campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez has been linked with Real Madrid by a variety of sources, but more recently there was a suggestion from the Athletic that his £120m asking price would be an issue.

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We had previously been informed about Fernandez being likely to leave Chelsea this summer, with Real Madrid discussing him internally, but they’ve now put out a strong statement on their official website to clarify their stance.

Real Madrid deny Enzo Fernandez transfer talk

Real Madrid’s statement reads as follows: “In light of the reports and statements that have appeared in recent days regarding an alleged interest from Real Madrid CF in the player Enzo Fernández, the club wishes to state that it has not made any effort, either direct or indirect, to sign the aforementioned player and, likewise, has no intention of undertaking such an operation.