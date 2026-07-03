Johan Manzambi celebrates a goal for Switzerland at the World Cup (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Johan Manzambi is really starting to enhance his reputation even further with some superb performances for Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup.

The talented 20-year-old will already be well known by Bundesliga fans after some impressive displays with Freiburg, but he’s now really stepping up and doing the business on the biggest stage of all.

Recently linked with Arsenal by TEAMtalk, it would not be at all surprising to see Manzambi get even more attention in this transfer window after what he’s produced at the World Cup, with the youngster now on three goals and two assists at the tournament.

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As per the stat below, that means Manzambi is the youngest player to hit five goal contributions at a World Cup since 1966…

Aged 20 years and 261 days, Johan Manzambi is the youngest player to reach five World Cup goal involvements since 1966 (three goals, two assists) ? pic.twitter.com/HehnVzdXbr — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 3, 2026

And it’s not just the numbers he’s producing, it’s the style with which he’s done it.

Watch below as Manzambi went on a mesmerising run from midfield, taking on the Algeria defence all by himself before setting up Breel Embolo…

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Johan Manzambi made it, Breel Embolo scored it! ??? pic.twitter.com/41ENa4Iggj — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 3, 2026

Will top clubs be tempted to move for Johan Manzambi?

Arsenal could do with a new midfielder to add depth to their squad this summer, and an elite young talent like Manzambi could be the ideal profile.

The Swiss wonderkid can play as a defensive midfielder or attacking midfielder, so that gives you some idea of the all-round qualities he has, which should help him settle in quickly in a league as competitive as the Premier League.

Arsenal could be a good club for his development, but one imagines there’ll be a growing list of big sides eyeing him up if he carries on performing like this.

Switzerland are now through to the next round after their victory over Algeria, so it will be exciting to see what Manzambi can produce next.