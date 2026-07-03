(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund legend Jurgen Klopp is set for a return to management, two years after retiring. The German manager declared he would not be taking another role in Anfield, but he appears to be making an exception for his national team.

Germany exited the World Cup in shock fashion in the Round of 32, being stunned on penalties by Paraguay. It leaves Germany without a win in a knockout tie in the World Cup since they won the tournament in 2014.

Nagelsmann resigns as Germany manager

Initially after the exit, it was reported that Nagelsmann was keen to remain in his position, in spite of the nature of their defeat. However within 48 hours, that had all changed. As reported by Marca, a meeting between Nagelsmann and the German Football Federation (DFB) took place, and neither party left it convinced about continuing together. Shortly afterwards, Nagelsmann handed in his resignation.

Jurgen Klopp to replace Nagelsmann

As signalled by Fabrizio Romano, Jurgen Klopp is likely to replace him. For the past two years, Klopp has denied links to a return to management, on several occasions expressing his frustration over stories placing him at Real Madrid. Over the past 18 months, he has been operating as Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer, overseeing football operations at the Austrian drinks conglomerate. Yet Romano says that Klopp is open to the idea of taking over die Mannschaft, and the DFB have now confirmed that they will hold talks with the 59-year-old.

? BREAKING: Jürgen Klopp has officially opened doors to taking over as new German national team head coach! ??? “The DFB leadership will now seek talks with Jürgen Klopp. He has already signaled his willingness to take on the position”, the Federation confirms. pic.twitter.com/EuUzOTz4a5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2026

Klopp reportedly also has an exit clause in his Red Bull deal specifically for the Germany team. It would be Klopp’s first job in the international game, and just his fourth ever job, despite his storied career. Germany will be desperate to see their fortunes turn around following a series of disappointing tournament showings.