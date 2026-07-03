Alexander Isak celebrates with Liverpool teammate Cody Gakpo (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola has been linked with a move away from PSG due to the lack of playing time.

The French outfit has been linked with a move for Yan Diomande, and signing the Ivory Coast attacker will only push Barcola further down the pecking order.

The 23-year-old French international needs to leave the club in order to play regularly. Liverpool are hoping to sign the player, and they will face competition from Barcelona. According to reports from Spain, the player is valued at around €65 million, and Liverpool are closely monitoring his situation. They must act quickly in order to beat the competition from Barcelona.

The Spanish champions believe this is the ideal moment to launch an offensive to sign the French International. It remains to be seen whether they can compete with Liverpool financially. They are preparing an €80 million offer.

The opportunity to play for the Spanish champions could be exciting for the French International. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he will be able to fight for major trophies with them. It is no secret that Barcelona need more cutting-edge in the final third.

Despite not playing regularly with PSG, he registered 20 goal contributions last season, and Barcola is certainly good enough to play for the biggest clubs.

Similarly, Liverpool needs to replace Mohamed Salah, who left the club at the end of last season. They need someone who can score goals from the wide areas and create opportunities for his teammates. The French International certainly fits the profile for both clubs.

He has been excellent for France in the ongoing World Cup and has scored two outstanding goals. It remains to be seen where he ends up.