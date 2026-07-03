Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during a Premier League match (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Jules Kounde has been linked with a move away from Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, intermediaries have offered the French vendor to multiple clubs.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have been made aware of the player’s availability, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move. The report further claims that Manchester United have also been contacted, but they are uninterested in signing the Barcelona defender.

Kounde is a versatile player who can operate as a right back as well as a central defender. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool. Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong have struggled with injury problems, and they need more depth in that area of the pitch.

The French international can slot into the central defensive position as well, and he could be the ideal utility man for Liverpool.

Chelsea already have options in that area of the pitch, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to make a move for the French international. Similarly, Arsenal are well stocked in the defensive unit. They have the best defensive unit in the country, and they need to focus on the other areas of the squad.

It seems that a move to Liverpool could be ideal for the Barcelona defender. He will be hoping to play regularly at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, Barcelona value the player at around £43 million, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool is willing to pay that amount for him. They have the resources to get the deal done. The defender is currently earning over £200,000 a week at the Spanish club. His wages could be an issue for clubs looking to sign the player. They will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable outlay.