Liverpool could see a major transfer development imminently (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Kaishu Sano has done quite well for Japan at the World Cup and has impressed with Mainz in the Bundesliga.

Naturally, the 25-year-old defensive midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club. Liverpool have been mentioned as a potential destination. According to Mainz sporting director Niko Bungert, the German club would be open to setting the player for the right price.

Bungert has revealed that the player has a long-term contract with the club, and they are under no pressure to sell him. They will only sanction his departure on their own terms. He has also revealed that it is natural for top players to move to the Premier League, and Sano is one of the best in his position.

He said (h/t SportWitness): “Our big advantage is that the player still has a long-term contract, so we’re under no pressure at all and won’t be rushing anything.” “If a club comes along with an offer, we’ll consider it. If, in our view, it’s not high enough for the player’s market value, then it’s also possible that Kaishū will stay with us longer. As of today, everything is still open. But we know, of course, that we have a player who is generating a lot of interest.”

Liverpool could certainly use a quality defensive midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the Japanese International. He could cost around €60 million, and he will help Liverpool tighten up at the back and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

The opportunity to join Liverpool will be exciting for the 25-year-old midfielder as well. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to test himself against world-class players in England.

The fact that the German club is willing to sanction his departure for the right price will come as a boost for clubs hoping to sign him.