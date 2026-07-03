Liverpool target signs new contract at rising Premier League power

Michael Kayode of Brentford (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Brentford are trying to build on last season’s success, and step one of that will be securing key players on long contracts.

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There was expected to be a lot of interest in Brentford right back Michael Kayode this summer, so the club have acted quickly to lock the defender down to a new contract.

Fabrizio Romano reports today that the Bees have got the Italian talent on a new deal that takes him to 2032 after his superb first season in the Premier League.

That should help ward off interest from teams higher up the league – at least for now. It should also guarantee them a bigger fee if and when they do sell him.

Brentford lock down Kayode to new deal

Kayode first caught the public’s attentions thanks to his awesome long throws, which grabbed headlines at the start of last season as it seems like set pieces were set to dominate once again.

But the 21 year old soon proved he had more to his game than that. Romano claims he’s considered a “big part of Brentford plans” after helping them to a historically successful campaign.

Liverpool were among the teams linked to transfer interest in the former Fiorentina man – they will now have to look elsewhere if they want to upgrade at full back.

In other news…

Trevoh Chalobah is in Milan for talks over personal terms as he prepares to join Inter.

Manchester City have just completed their summer mega midfielder deal, with Elliot Anderson joining for an insane £116m fee.

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