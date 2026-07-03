Manchester City flag and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City have agreed a transfer deal for Leicester City wonderkid and Arsenal target Jeremy Monga, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 16-year-old winger now looks set to sign for Man City despite Romano admitting that the Gunners also had long talks to try to get a deal done for the Foxes ace.

Monga is one of the most highly-regarded young talents in the country and should prove a smart long-term signing for City, with new manager Enzo Maresca playing a key role in this deal as he had a connection with the player from his time as manager at the King Power Stadium.

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See below for more details as Romano announced the deal on his X page…

?? Jeremy Monga to Manchester City, here we go! Deal in place with Leicester City and player side. Fee worth £10m package as #MCFC got deal done after long talks with Arsenal but no breakthrough. Maresca, involved in process to sign Monga by presenting long term project. pic.twitter.com/klm7aRPcKp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2026

Romano posted: “Jeremy Monga to Manchester City, here we go! Deal in place with Leicester City and player side. Fee worth £10m package as #MCFC got deal done after long talks with Arsenal but no breakthrough. Maresca, involved in process to sign Monga by presenting long term project.”

Jeremy Monga to Manchester City is a blow for Arsenal

Monga was clearly someone Arsenal really wanted, and it’s easy to see why as he’s already made an impression at Leicester despite his youth and inexperience.

The England youth international has already made 37 senior appearances for Leicester’s first-team, scoring one goal, and he should end up being a hit at the Etihad Stadium before too long.

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It will be interesting to see how much Arsenal live to regret not getting this done, as they seemed to be in the lead for a while, though the Times reported on them having a bid rejected by Leicester.

This kind of low-balling will frustrate AFC fans, who will be eager to see Mikel Arteta continue to strengthen this squad in order to build on last season’s Premier League title success.

This was Arsenal’s first title in 22 years, and they’ll need to have a good core of young talents to help them stay at the top, with the club slightly mismanaged by Arsene Wenger when they’d last won the league in 2004 before going on their long title drought.

There’s a lot of competition for places at City, but they’ve shown a willingness to use young players, so this should prove a good move for Monga’s development.