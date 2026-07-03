Manchester United transfer update (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly making Aurelien Tchouameni and Alex Scott two of their top transfer targets in midfield.

However, the Red Devils also have other options under consideration, including Tchouameni’s Real Madrid and France teammate Eduardo Camavinga.

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See below for more detail as Sky Sports release a video update on Man Utd’s midfielder search, with Tchouameni and Scott seemingly the club’s preferred options, even if Camavinga might be more likely to be available…

"Two of their top targets right now" ?? Aurelien Tchouameni and Alex Scott remain high on Manchester United’s target list for a new midfielder ? pic.twitter.com/e9JR87OLgf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 3, 2026

It seems that United are keen to add a second midfield signing after already reportedly having an agreement in place to bring in Ederson from Atalanta, as per BBC Sport‘s recent report.

Even though the Brazilian should be a fine addition at Old Trafford, there clearly seems to be room for another addition in that position.

Tchouameni and Scott are quite different players, but both look like they’d surely be an upgrade on Manuel Ugarte, who has struggled to establish himself as a regular during his time at United, and who has also just suffered a serious injury whilst at the World Cup with Uruguay.

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Manchester United to raid Real Madrid?

It will be interesting to see if there’s an opportunity for United to raid Madrid for either one of Tchouameni or Camavinga.

Sky’s report above mentions that Real also have an interest in a midfield signing of their own this summer, with Manchester City’s Rodri on their list.

That should give some encouragement to MUFC, who could do well to take advantage of this situation by landing one of Tchouameni or Camavinga.

Both are fine players, but it perhaps makes sense that Los Blancos are prepared to make some changes to their squad after two seasons in a row of significant under-achievement.