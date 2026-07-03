Terms agreed: Arsenal star's agent strikes deal, club-to-club talks ongoing over €40m transfer

Martin Odegaard celebrates after Arsenal's win over Crystal Palace (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could reportedly be edging closer to a transfer to Galatasaray after personal terms were agreed.

Odegaard’s agent has supposedly been in Istanbul to discuss this deal, with there apparently being no remaining issues now for the Norway international to accept the move.

However, club-to-club talks still need to be finalised, with some discussions taking place so far over a potential €40m deal, according to Turkish journalist Selman Ozturk.

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See below for details on this major piece of Arsenal transfer news, which follows other speculation casting doubt over Odegaard’s Emirates Stadium future…

Galatasaray Martin Odegaard ile her konuda anla?maya vard?. Oyuncunun menajeri Bjorn Kvarme geçen hafta ?stanbul’dayd? ve oyuncu taraf?yla herhangi bir pürüz kalmad?. Arsenal ile pazarl?klarda hedef 40 milyon euro alt? ya da uzun vadeli taksit. — Selman Öztürk (@selmanozturk) July 3, 2026

The reporter’s post on X, formerly Twitter, translates as: “Galatasaray has reached an agreement with Martin Odegaard on every matter. The player’s agent, Bjorn Kvarme, was in Istanbul last week, and there are no remaining issues on the player’s side. In negotiations with Arsenal, the target is under 40 million euros or long-term installments.”

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Has the time come for Arsenal to sell Martin Odegaard?

Odegaard has been a huge part of Mikel Arteta’s project at Arsenal, and at one point he was performing so well that he was being hailed as one of the best players in the Premier League.

However, since those heights he hit in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons in particular, Odegaard just hasn’t quite been the same, and a lot of that has been down to recurring injury problems.

Odegaard at Arsenal Games Goals 2021/22 40 7 2022/23 45 15 2023/24 48 11 2024/25 45 6 2025/26 36 1

The 27-year-old lifted the Premier League title with Arsenal in the season just gone, but he didn’t contribute as much to it as Arteta or the club’s fans would have hoped, so maybe now would be a good time to sell.

Replacing Odegaard won’t be easy

The issue with gambling on selling Odegaard, however, is that he’s not an easy profile to replace.

On his day, the former Real Madrid youngster is elite at dictating play and contributing high numbers of goals and assists from midfield, whilst also being hard-working when it comes to pressing and doing his defensive duties.

In today’s market, it’s hard to see anyone that similar who’s available for anything other than crazy money.

If Arsenal can make €40m from selling Odegaard, that could help, but it’s still likely to be less than half what’s required when it comes to investing in a similar kind of talent.