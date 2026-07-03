Mexico vs England World Cup clash preponed due to weather warnings

Players of England applaud fans after the 4-2 win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Croatia at Dallas Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

England is set to take on Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 knockout clash on Sunday night.

However, the game is now likely to be brought forward due to weather warnings.

The match was scheduled to start at 1 AM BST (Monday), but reports in Mexico suggest that the England game will be brought forward by 6 hours to midday local time.

🚨MÉXICO VS INGLATERRA CAMBIA DE HORARIO🚨@JoeMorales_10 nos trae todos los detalles de ÚLTIMA HORA pic.twitter.com/5QndVDrlD6 — Claro Sports (@ClaroSports) July 3, 2026

🚨 FIFA are exploring moving Mexico vs. England from 1800 to 1200 due to thunderstorm warnings. pic.twitter.com/BtsYKPnPwF — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 3, 2026

England booked their place in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a win over DR Congo in the last round. Captain Harry Kane scored twice to guide his team through to the next round.

It remains to be seen whether the England striker can help his team get past hosts Mexico at the Azteca. Mexico have been outstanding in the World Cup so far, and they will be very difficult to beat. In addition, England will not have time to acclimatise to the altitude, which could make things difficult for Thomas Tuchel and his players.

England have looked quite vulnerable at the back throughout the World Cup, and they will need to tighten up defensively if they want to keep Mexico quiet. The home team will certainly fancy their chances given their performances at the Azteca. They have lost just twice at home, having played nearly 90 matches there.