Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old England International will cost around £60 million. According to a report from The Telegraph, Arsenal are unwilling to pay that kind of money for him.

It appears that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the defender, and he is looking to sign the Aston Villa player this summer. Arsenal are yet to follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the England international.

Konsa has had a mixed spell with England in the World Cup so far, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal decides to submit an offer for him at the end of the Tournament. Aston Villa will not want to lose a key player easily, and it is fair to assume that Arsenal will have to meet the asking price to get the deal done.

He was instrumental in their UEFA Europa League win last season.

Meanwhile, he’s not the only Aston Villa player on the Arsenal wishlist. They are hoping to sign Morgan Rogers as well, but he will cost around £130 million. It seems unlikely that Arsenal will be able to afford that kind of money for the England international attack.

The Gunners won the Premier League title last season, and they will look to defend their crown next year. They will look to go all the way in the UAE for the Champions League as well after losing in the final against PSG last time out.

They need quality players, but investing in a central defender would be surprising. They are already the best defensive unit in the country, with exceptional defenders at their disposal. They should focus on improving the attacking unit instead.