Morgan Rogers in action for England and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly made good progress on a potential transfer deal for Morgan Rogers, with Fabrizio Romano tipping him as the Gunners’ most likely target in attack.

More specifically, it seems Romano sees Rogers as the ideal target for Arsenal to come in as a new winger instead of Bradley Barcola, which is an interesting and potentially significant detail.

Rogers has shone for Aston Villa playing either out wide or as more of a number ten, but it seems that Mikel Arteta must be eyeing him with the view to playing him in his front three.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano made it clear that he predicts Rogers will go to Arsenal as long as they can agree a fee with Villa, though Barcola could become an option if that deal doesn’t work out.

Arsenal given exciting Morgan Rogers transfer update

Watch below as Romano discusses the latest transfer news and comments on the situation with Barcola, who has also been linked with Liverpool, and how Arsenal fit into it all…

“Many people are saying Barcola is not leaving Paris Saint-Germain. He’s not for sale. My position is different. I feel that for Barcola there could be movement and I always told you this,” Romano said.

He added: “Now, to sign Barcola you still need a lot of money. You still need to convince Paris Saint-Germain in terms of financials, but the player is open to leaving Paris Saint-Germain. This is the reality.

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“Liverpool have Barcola on top of their list. So Barcola is always on Liverpool list. I told you this for months … Barcola as a serious target for Liverpool, but obviously depends financially what they can do in order to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

“And also, for Arsenal, many of you ask me could be a target for Arsenal. For Arsenal, the number one target remains Morgan Rogers. If they can reach an agreement with Aston Villa, they will sign Morgan Rogers. If they can’t, Barcola could be an option. But in this moment, I feel Morgan Rogers is the most serious candidate to become the new winger.”

Morgan Rogers vs Bradley Barcola

Arsenal fans will likely be divided on precisely who would be the better signing out of Rogers or Barcola, with both players undoubtedly showing their quality in the last few years.

Both are technically gifted, play with a lot of flair, and are young enough that they can keep on improving, and of course they’ll both be pretty expensive.

Bradley Barcola (PSG) Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) Games 152 125 Goals 39 31

So there’s not a lot in it, but Rogers has the benefit of being proven in the Premier League and shining brightly in a Villa team that have done well to win the Europa League and consistently challenge for Europe in recent years.

Barcola, by contrast, has not always been a starter for PSG, and so has arguably not had as much pressure on him in Ligue 1, where his club tend to stroll to the title every season.