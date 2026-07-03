Premier League teams willing to play ball over Ligue 1 team’s special demand for 18 year old

Ayyoub Bouaddi in action at the World Cup (Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images)

Ayyoub Bouaddi is a man in demand this summer, and Lille hold all the cards. Teams are signing up to their demands.

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The World Cup always sees a few stars born, and nobody has entered the public global consciousness quite as much as a certain Ayyoub Bouaddi in the last month.

The Morocco midfielder was already a highly rated wonderkid, but his superb showings for his country in some really big games have really brought him into the spotlight. His composure and class is astonishing at this level for someone so young.

Bouaddi plays it cool over summer move

Transfer site TeamTalk are claiming that multiple teams want to sign him, including Arsenal, Man city and Chelsea. All of them are even apparently willing to play ball with his club Lille over their one main demand.

The French side accept that they will have to sell Bouaddi – but they would like to sell him to a team willing to loan him back to them for the season ahead. Given his age, it’s a solution that teams can be persuaded to agree to.

For his part, it seems the 18 year old is happy to go along with that, or even to just stay put there another year and see what’s on the table after that.

In other news…

Bayern Munich haven’t let Germany’s disappointing World Cup hold them back. They’re straight in there to sign a premium defender.

Chelsea are close to sending a defender to Serie A – but a Premier League swap deal could yet change those plans.

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