Real Madrid open to offers for Manchester United target this summer

Aurelien Tchouameni in action for France at the World Cup (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Manchester United have made little secret of the fact that a midfielder is near the top of their priorities this summer, following the departure of Casemiro from the club. Originally it looked as if Mateus Fernandes would be their first choice, but United decided not to pursue him after Tottenham Hotspur met his asking price.

A number of midfielders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over recent months, with some suggestion that Brighton and Hove Albion man Carlos Baleba could even be back on the agenda, following an attempt to sign him last summer. Manager Michael Carrick will no doubt have a significant insight into the kind of player he wants in the engine room.

Real Madrid open to offers for Aurelien Tchouameni

Two other names that have come up as potential targets are Bournemouth playmaker Alex Scott, and Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni. It has also been suggested that Tchouameni’s Real Madrid teammate Eduardo Camavinga could also be for sale this summer, but United have shown more interest in Tchouameni. That is according to The Athletic at least, who say that Los Blancos will also consider offers for the France international.

The 26-year-old is under contract until 2028, meaning Real Madrid will likely have to consider contract negotiations soon if they want to retain him. Tchouameni also finished the season with an altercation with Fede Valverde in the dressing room, who is soon to be the club captain after Dani Carvajal’s exit.

Tchouameni held his own in tough season

Despite a disastrous season at the Santiago Bernabeu, featuring two managers and no trophies, Tchouameni was one of the few to come out with any credit. His importance was evident during their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, especially when he was absent in the second leg. Although he has struggled to anchor a midfield on his own, Tchouameni has performed well alongside a playmaker.