(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Rafael Leao has been linked with a move away from AC Milan this summer.

According to reports from Italy via SportWitness, the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is taking his client to England. Apparently, the player has been offered to Tottenham.

It remains to be seen whether the North London club is prepared to get the deal done. The 27-year-old Portuguese international is valued at €60 million.

He has done reasonably well at the Italian club this past season, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for Tottenham. It is no secret that Spurs need pace and flair in the final third. The 27-year-old can operate on the left side as well as centrally. He will help create chances for his teammates and add unpredictability going forward.

There is no doubt that the Portuguese international needs to improve his end product if he wants to play for elite clubs. He registered 13 goal contributions last season.

Apparently, Milan would be open to sending the player out on loan with an obligation to buy. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Tottenham have done well to improve the team so far, and they have been very active in the market. However, they need to improve the attacking unit before the window closes. Adding a quality winger and a reliable striker will be a priority for them.

There is no doubt that the 27-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in English football. If he can add more consistency to his game, he could prove to be a very handy option in the attack for Tottenham. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for Leao as well.