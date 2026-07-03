Roberto De Zerbi looks on during Sunderland vs Tottenham (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed our recent exclusive on Tottenham having an interest in Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo.

We were informed a few weeks ago about Spurs being keen on Gakpo, and although things may not be progressing yet, Romano has now also spoken about the story.

It’s been a fast start to the summer for Tottenham as they’ve already brought in Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke, with Sandro Tonali also on the way.

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Fabrizio Romano on Tottenham’s interest in Cody Gakpo

In a post on his YouTube channel today, the Italian journalist said: “Keep an eye on Tottenham for Cody Gakpo, because Tottenham have interest in the player.

“I can tell you that Liverpool, as of today, beginning of July, are not opening doors to an exit. So, at the moment, Liverpool are not telling Gakpo, ‘Okay, you can leave’, are not telling Tottenham, ‘Okay, let’s negotiate’. This is not happening now.

“So, at the moment, the door is closed from Liverpool. But we have to see later on this summer, in case Tottenham really open talks by sending a proposal. At the moment, it’s an interest. If they send a proposal, we have to see what’s going to happen there.

“So, it’s a story to keep an eye on eventually. It’s not something guaranteed at this stage.”

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Our information on Cody Gakpo

What we last heard on Gakpo was that an offer from Tottenham was in the works. Unfortunately, it’s hard to know from that exactly when something more concrete could materialise.

We’re also not aware of Gakpo pushing to leave, but THFC may have some degree of confidence of luring the player out of Anfield as he’s not exactly been at his best there or held down a regular starting spot.

The Netherlands international could do well to try a fresh start at Spurs, and help them continue this ambitious rebuilding project this summer.

Romano sounds cautious for now, but the fact that he’s mentioning the Gakpo link means it’s pretty concrete, so we remain confident in what our sources previously told us about this. Expect movement soon.