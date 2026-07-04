"First step" done, Arsenal now working on two transfers "simultaneously", both players keen to join

Mikel Arteta applauding Arsenal's fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Selling Leandro Trossard is reportedly the first step as Arsenal look into signing a top left-sided forward this summer.

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According to Hand of Arsenal, the sale of Trossard to Besiktas, which looks to be advancing, should open the door for the Gunners to strengthen with a statement purchase in that position.

See below for details as the reliable Arsenal transfer news account claims that Andrea Berta is working on both Bradley Barcola and Morgan Rogers simultaneously.

Selling Leo was the first step. Cult Hero. Opens up a clear slot at LW. Both Rogers and Barcola files are being worked on simultaneously. Still no official club to club talks but both players very open to a move. Classic Berta. — HandofArsenal (@HandofArsenal) July 4, 2026

“Selling Leo (Trossard) was the first step. Cult Hero,” HoA posted.

“Opens up a clear slot at LW. Both Rogers and Barcola files are being worked on simultaneously. Still no official club to club talks but both players very open to a move. Classic Berta.”

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Morgan Rogers vs Bradley Barcola

Arsenal fans will surely be divided on which of Barcola or Rogers would actually represent the better signing, with both players undoubtedly showing plenty of quality in the last few years.

Both are technically gifted, offering flair and an X-factor on the pitch, and are young enough that they can still improve further, and of course they’ll both be pretty expensive.

Bradley Barcola (PSG) Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) Games 152 125 Goals 39 31

So there’s not a lot in it, but Rogers is Premier League proven, having shone in an Aston Villa side that have done well to win the Europa League and consistently challenge for Europe in recent years.

Barcola, by contrast, hasn’t been a regular starter for PSG, while there’s also not as much pressure on him in Ligue 1, where his current employers tend to stroll to the title every season.

Still, Arsenal supporters would surely be pretty happy with either of these players, who look like the two obvious options to go for in this market.

Replacing a cult hero like Trossard won’t be easy, but if AFC spend a lot on one of these two then they’ll surely be in pretty good shape.