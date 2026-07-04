Michael Carrick and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

We could see developments on the Alex Scott transfer saga in the coming days, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Posting on X, the reporter stated that Arsenal and Manchester United are among Scott’s main admirers, with clubs expected to test Bournemouth’s resolve over the player imminently.

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Jacobs has previously discussed Scott’s future on talkSPORT, stating that Bournemouth’s asking price could be as high as £80m for the 22-year-old.

Our latest information is that Arsenal are now looking at both Scott and at Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes as priority targets despite links with Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Latest details on Alex Scott’s future

See below for the latest as it seems Arsenal could face likely competition from Man Utd for Scott…

Bournemouth have been clear with Alex Scott that they don’t wish to sell. Understand a new contract was offered in March/April and talks set to continue this summer. Bournemouth content whether Scott signs a new contract, likely with a release clause, or continues on the… pic.twitter.com/5OqOsnNOcU — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 4, 2026

Jacobs posted: “Bournemouth have been clear with Alex Scott that they don’t wish to sell. Understand a new contract was offered in March/April and talks set to continue this summer. Bournemouth content whether Scott signs a new contract, likely with a release clause, or continues on the existing one.

“Manchester United expected to explore a move. Scott also on Arsenal’s radar. Andrea Berta already made an approach and was told Bournemouth don’t want to sell. Scott also appreciated by Manchester City and Chelsea. Clubs set to test Bournemouth’s resolve in the coming days.”

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Alex Scott needs to pick Arsenal over Man United

Scott looks like he has a bright future in the game, but this could be a crucial summer for him, and he needs to make sure he chooses the right path.

For now, that looks like making the move to the Emirates Stadium instead of Old Trafford, if it does come down to a decision between those two.

Arsenal have done well to improve players in recent times, and could quickly give Scott a key role, whilst also giving him the chance to learn from an experienced elite midfielder in the form of Declan Rice.

United might also look tempting and they’d also surely play him often, but it’s been a chaotic period at the club, and so many of their high-profile signings have gone backwards there.

Arsenal are reigning Premier League champions and will surely add more silverware to their collection soon, whereas MUFC still look like a work in progress, so Scott would likely do better for his career with a move to north London over Manchester.